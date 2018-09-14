news

A herbalist, Ganiyu Idowu, has been arrested by the police while attempting to use his apprentice, Ganiu for money rituals . The suspect reportedly planned to collect a human heart and two hands in order to get N11 million.

According to Punch News, Idowu received an instruction to bring over the human parts from an Islamic cleric identified as Bamigbola Edun.

The latter alongside the herbalist were paraded on Thursday, September 13, 2018, at the Ogun State Police Command headquarters in Eleweran.

In addition, a 62-year-old motorcyclist, Mathew Odunewu was also arrested.

The trio were reportedly arrested by the Ogun River bank a month earlier following intelligence gathered by the police.

“On getting to the river bank, the three men grabbed the fourth person, who is the youngest among them, laid him on the ground and were about to slaughter him like a lamb when policemen swooped on them," says Ahmed Iliyasu, the Ogun State police commissioner.

Herbalist's confession

Ganiyu Idowu, who admitted his role in the abduction and attempt to slaughter Ganiu insists that he never really wanted to carry out that act.

One other person had escaped from his custody before he made the move to use his apprentice.

“It is true that I am a herbalist, but it was this alfa who asked me to get a human heart and hands.

“Initially, I did not want to do it, but he promised that we would get N11m from the ritual.

“At first, we attempted to kidnap a boy, who escaped before I decided to use my apprentice, Ganiu.

“But during our attempt to slaughter Ganiu, the police caught and arrested us.”