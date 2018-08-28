Gay suspect prefers sex with women, not men

news

Fifty-seven persons have been arrested in Lagos, for getting involved in gay activity. A suspect claims that he is not gay and prefers sex with ladies.

His name is Smart Joel. It is on Sunday, August 26, 2018. He visits a hotel in Egbeda to celebrate his birthday but has been picked up around 2 am by the police.

Joel told Punch News that he joined a group of runners because he feared for his life.

“I am not a member of any gay club; I have a girlfriend. I have sex with ladies.

“I had visited the venue two years ago for a wedding ceremony and I liked the environment. Saturday was my birthday. I went there to have some drinks when I noticed that a party was going on in the event hall.

“Around 2am, I noticed that some guys were running. I had to run because in Nigeria when you see people running, you have to also run for your life.

“I noticed that the policemen had invaded the premises of the hotel. They gathered everyone from the bar, club and hall.

“I got to know that it was a birthday party that was going on there. The police did not listen to anyone.”

Tough job for the police arresting the right gay person

One of the suspects arrested by the police is Obialo James. He is a 20-year-old HIV patient who claims he was at the hotel to perform.

Getting captured by the police has prevented him from taking drugs recommended for his condition.

“I am not a gay; I went there to perform because I am a dancer. Is being a dancer a crime? They have been beating me so that I can say I am a gay.

"Even when I told them that I was HIV positive, they did not care. I contracted the disease from my mother during pregnancy.

"Instead, they locked me up. I have not taken my drugs today.”