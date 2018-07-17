news

The parents of a four-year-old girl Elo Ogidi have confirmed receiving calls from different kidnapping gangs ever since she was stolen from a Christ Embassy Church in Lagos but they are all fraudsters.

Earlier reports expressed that the little girl was taken during a church service marking while in care of the family housemaid.

The latter reportedly went to get some cake for three kids under her care but returned to her seat to find out that the 4-year-old was missing.

ALSO READ: Fraudsters pose as kidnappers to demand ransom for missing baby

Her father Afokoghene spoke to Punch News concerning heartbreaking experiences since his daughter disappeared.

“Several people have been calling us, demanding ransom but they are fraudsters that picked our numbers from the flyers around.

“We believe that these fraudsters are from the same place using different numbers.

“One of them called and demanded N2.5m, telling me that if I did not provide the money within 24 hours, he would kill my daughter. He later called me back that day demanding N500,000 to feed my baby.

“When I got home, I didn’t call him back because I know a kidnapper will not ask for feeding upkeep.

“He called me the second day and told me that I did not want to comply and I told him I would comply, adding that I would give him more than the amount he asked for if only he could allow me to hear my daughter’s voice.

“But he could not provide my daughter; he was just repeating the same statement of me not complying.

"With the trauma I was going through, I told him I know his location and I will get him arrested, so he stopped calling," says the father dealing with the pain of not being able to find his daughter.

His sister was not exempted from the dishonest calls.

He confirmed this to Punch explaining that a gang dialled her to demand a sum of N18 million for the freedom of Elo Ogidi.

To confirm that they were in possession of the little girl, one of its members reportedly pretended to be a child over the phone.