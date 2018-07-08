Pulse.ng logo
Ex-Deputy Gov's daughter found dead in boyfriend's house

Miss Adenike Khadijat Oluboyo, daughter of the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Alhaji Lasisi Olugbenga Oluboyo, was on Sunday found dead at her boyfriend’s house in Akure.

Oluboyo, who was a final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, was found dead in her boyfriend’s house, Adeyemi Alao, popularly known as Q.S.

Mr Femi Joseph, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ondo command who confirmed the story to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), described the incident as saddening and very unfortunate.

“It is not a rumour but it is a fact that the young lady was found dead this morning and it is saddening and very unfortunate.

“We are on it and trying to get some facts but the Commissioner of Police will brief the press about the details in another 48 hours,” Joseph said.

