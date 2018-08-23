400 homosexuals in Ghana sign up to be reformed

Pulse.ng logo
A programme designed to reform homosexuals in Ghana will be held at an undisclosed location.

400 homosexuals reconnect to their original form in Ghana play

400 homosexuals have surrendered to counselling in Ghana in a hope to be reformed.

(Liberty Mule)

In Ghana, 400 homosexuals have reconnected to their original form when they registered with the National Coalition for Proper Human Sexual Rights and Family (NCPHSRFV) for counselling and reformation.

According to reports, the counselling programme with the theme “Exploring the Myths Surrounding the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) Rights” will be held at an undisclosed location.

play

 

The CEO of the coalition Moses Foh-Amoaning made this known last Thursday at a consultative forum.

“I must say these 400 men and women voluntarily surrendered themselves and registered to undergo counselling after a sexual evangelism programme recently.

"The coalition has, as its strategic objectives, to forcefully articulate the correct position on proper human sexual behaviour, put forward a well-reasoned and informed position against the so-called 'gay rights'," says Moses Foh-Amoaning.

ALSO READ: Police arrest 6 men reportedly caught kissing in hotel bar

Who is on the Lord's side?

The coalition will be needing traditional rulers, political leaders and other influential persons to partner on the project.

400 homosexuals reconnect to their original form in Ghana play

An image captures a man believed to be gay. He reportedly suffered an attack in the hands of a mob in Imo State.

(Facebook/Romeo Oriogun)

 

According to the Linda Ikeji's Blog (LIB), a legislation is underway to ensure a society free of homosexuals.

"A bill known as ‘Who is on the Lord’s Side’ will then be introduced in Parliament for subsequent passage into law. We will make our punishment corrective instead of punitive," Foh-Amoaning notes in the report.

