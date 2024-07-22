ADVERTISEMENT
'Yes' - Guinness World Records confirms man's twerking record

Dorcas Agambila

A Nigerian man has thrown social media into a frenzy after he broke the Guinness World Record for the longest duration of twerking by an individual.

On 14 January 2024, Babajide Isreal Adebanjo twerked non-stop for three hours and thirty minutes.

According to GWR, Babajide saw the record attempt as a personal opportunity to step outside of his comfort zone and to bring attention to the plight of those who suffer from depression worldwide.

“No record is too insane, large, ambitious, or modest to be accomplished. Everybody and their special qualities have a place,” Babajide shared as his message.

This feat was achieved in Lagos on 14 January 2024.

Babajide aimed to push beyond his comfort zone and raise awareness for depression.

His message emphasises that anyone can achieve their goals, regardless of their uniqueness.

While his achievement has garnered attention, it has also sparked diverse reactions from social media users upon sharing his certificate.

Between January 2023 to January 2024, there was a remarkable surge in the desire among West Africans at large to break and set new Guinness World Records.

From cook-a-thons to sing-a-thons, individuals across the region demonstrated extraordinary passion to become world record holders.

In today’s world, many people crave validation and recognition, and one way they try to achieve this is through setting or breaking Guinness World Records. This craze has turned a simple record book into a global phenomenon, but it also comes with many dangers, especially for young people.

