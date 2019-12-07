Over the last few years, developments within the traditional gaming industry and the increasingly-popular iGaming market have focused their attentions around the influences of iconic stars such as Jimi Hendrix and Ozzy Osbourne.

As a result of that, we’re going to consider which Nigerian stars could find their influences transitioning into the different facets of the gaming industry.

A Growing Trend in the Industry

As stated above, the work of legendary figures in the music world has had a much broader impact on a wide array of different industries than first imagined.

While this icon-inspired route is more frequently being explored within modern-day developments, it has long been a focal point for video game producers.

Back in 2009, Double Fine Productions developed and released Brutal Legend, an action-adventure strategy game which was centered around the rock and roll genre.

The title itself seeks to capture the likeness of heavy metal stars including Lemmy Kilmister and Ozzy Osbourne.

Moreover, when considering the now 71-year-old’s influence, the impact of his work even goes beyond music-related video game releases, with the Prince of Darkness’ song, Crazy Train, being featured on Madden NFL 25 in 2013.

Furthermore, recent years have highlighted a growing trend of musical icons combining with the forward-thinking nature of the iGaming industry.

Along with the Ozzy Osbourne adaptation, NetBet, an online casino, provides other rock-focused offerings in the form of the Guns N’ Roses and Jimi Hendrix video slots. With their stage presence and vocal sound being portrayed within a five-reel format, it’s undeniable that their fame has propelled them beyond the music genre, leading to their likeness being captured in various mediums.

Olamide and Wizkid

With a pattern emerging of big-name stars transitioning into other markets, several Nigerian artists could also find their legacies captured within the gaming world. One of those facing that possibility is Olamide.

The 30-year-old hip-hop artist has been a mainstay in the Nigerian music scene for the last ten years.

Through his debut in 2010, Olamide expanded the appeal of his genre to an Afropop-dominated market, before claiming the Headies Award for Artiste of the Year in 2016.

Moreover, the award-winning icon has independently merged gaming with his musical creations through his Love No Go Die music video, which features animated scenes of console gaming and poker.

Having started recording at the age of five, Wizkid has quickly become of Nigeria’s most influential musical superstars.

Throughout his career, the 29-year-old has collaborated and toured with Rihanna and Tinie Tempah, along with playing a crucial role in writing and producing parts of Drake’s hit single, One Dance.

In playing a role in the creation of 2016 song, Wizkid became the first Nigerian to feature on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, which reaffirmed his star status.

A Pattern that Can Continue

As highlighted through Guns N’ Roses, Jimi Hendrix and Ozzy Osbourne, dedication to the music world can lead to an influence that stretches across multiple sectors.

With the status and success that both Olamide and Wizkid have achieved in Nigeria, there’s no reason why they won’t find their legacies transitioning to the gaming world in future years.

