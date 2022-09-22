RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment

Naija Star Search: Contestants take audience back memory lane of Afrobeats hit songs

Odion Okonofua
Kenny Ogungbe: CEO, Kennis Music Record
Even the judges were not left out as they enjoyed the nostalgia brought on by the show.

Seventeen contestants from across the country with diverse backgrounds and orientations will be groomed and slug it out to produce the next Afrobeats star.

Grouped under Team Kenny, Team ID Cabasa and Team Asha, each team mesmerised viewers with sweet serenades as they took the audience back in memory lane. They didn’t not only sing hit Naija songs but also remixed them with a touch of street credibility and originality.

Kenny Ogungbe of Kennis Music is one of the icons to have come out of Nigeria. [Instagram/KennyOgungbe]
Team Kennis performed Baby I Got It by Capital FEMI featuring Eedris Abdulkareem. Team Asha Gangali performed You is the One by Azadus. While Team ID Cabasa performed live in Yankee by Eedris Abdulkareem.

The band also plays a vital role in interpreting the contestants’ performances.

“That’s just a warm-up to the show,” lead judge, Kenny Ogungbe said as the stage promises to be hotter this Sunday at 8 pm on ST Nollywood channels and StarTimes-ON app.

Kenny Ogungbe, ID Cabasa and a guess
Naija Star Search is a partnership between Kennis Music and StarTimes.

Naija Star Search is fashioned as an exclusive Afrobeats show, the first of its kind in the country. With guidance and criticism from the judges, the contestants will be schooled in the art and business of Afrobeats music for the next three months.

Odion Okonofua Odion Okonofua Odion E. Okonofua is a Senior Entertainment reporter at Pulse. Odion is a passionate writer who stalks celebrities all day. He hopes to own a radio station some day if Arsenal FC doesn't give him a heart attack before then.

Naija Star Search: Contestants take audience back memory lane of Afrobeats hit songs

