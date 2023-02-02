Artist: Zlatan
Zlatan teams up with Seyi Vibez for new hit single, 'Let There Be Light'
Superstar rapper and hitmaker Zlatan Ibile has released his first single of 2023 titled 'Let There Be Light'. He features Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez.
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: February 2nd 2023
Producer: Dibs
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds
Features: 1 - Seyi Vibez
Label: Zanku Records/OneRPM
Details/Takeaway: Two Street-hop sensations Zlatan & Seyi Vibez team up for this Amapiano tune that combines catchy street elements with smooth hip hop flows.
