Zlatan teams up with Seyi Vibez for new hit single, 'Let There Be Light'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar rapper and hitmaker Zlatan Ibile has released his first single of 2023 titled 'Let There Be Light'. He features Street-hop sensation Seyi Vibez.

Zlatan, Seyi Vibez
Zlatan, Seyi Vibez

Artist: Zlatan

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: February 2nd 2023

Producer: Dibs

Song Art:

Zlatan X Seyi Vibez - 'LTBL'
Zlatan X Seyi Vibez - 'LTBL' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 2 minutes 49 seconds

Features: 1 - Seyi Vibez

Label: Zanku Records/OneRPM

Details/Takeaway: Two Street-hop sensations Zlatan & Seyi Vibez team up for this Amapiano tune that combines catchy street elements with smooth hip hop flows.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

