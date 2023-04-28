The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zlatan features Young Jonn, Seyi Vibez, Odumodu Blvck on 'Omo Ologo' EP

Adeayo Adebiyi

Superstar rapper Zlatan has returned with a new exciting EP titled 'Omo Ologo'.

After dazzling listeners with the release of his hit singles Zlatan combines these songs with previous releases for a minted EP.

The 'Omo Ologo' project is a testament to Zlatan's talent for striking a balance between the streets and the mainstream. Showcase a variety of sounds and rhythms. The project reveals Zlatan's ability to create thoughtful, meaningful storytelling while keeping his finger on the pulse of Nigerian pop culture. The project is a joyful celebration of everything that has made Zlatan who he is today.

'Omo Ologo' includes a range of memorable tracks, beginning with the title track. The project also includes collaborations such as 'Let There Be Light' featuring Seyi Vibez, 'Astalavista' featuring Young Jonn, and 'Oganigwe' featuring Odumodublvck and Jeriq. Zlatan performs lilting, mesmerizing melodies and exciting, upbeat hits without missing a beat.

As always, Zlatan displays his striking lyrics and hit-making prowess, moving effortlessly between genres and bridging the worlds of the streets and the mainstream. This project represents the growth, maturity, and ongoing evolution of one of the most talented and celebrated artists in the Nigerian music scene.

'Omo Ologo' is now available to listen to and will captivate fans and new listeners with its vibrant beats, unique lyrics, and Zlatan's signature style.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

