Details: Zinoleesly has revealed via his Instagram account that he will be releasing a new single on Friday, 16th December 2022.
Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'
Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky is set to release a new single which is one of the songs of his upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'.
The post uploaded on Wednesday, 13th December shows Zinoleesky in a studio singing along to a Pop record titled 'Personal'.
The single carries a catchy melody and fans will be delighted to know that it's not Amapiano which appears to be Zinoleesky's preferred genre.
The fast-rising act has become one of Afrobeats' most exciting talents since he achieved mainstream success with the release of his debut EP.
In 2022, he has been featured by Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, and BNXN on Amapiano singles on which he left his imprint.
His upcoming single 'Personal' appears to be an evolution from Amapiano into a refreshing sound that will propel his career to the next level.
