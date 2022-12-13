ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Street-pop sensation Zinoleesky is set to release a new single which is one of the songs of his upcoming EP, 'Grit & Lust'.

Zinoleesky
Zinoleesky

Details: Zinoleesly has revealed via his Instagram account that he will be releasing a new single on Friday, 16th December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The post uploaded on Wednesday, 13th December shows Zinoleesky in a studio singing along to a Pop record titled 'Personal'.

The single carries a catchy melody and fans will be delighted to know that it's not Amapiano which appears to be Zinoleesky's preferred genre.

The fast-rising act has become one of Afrobeats' most exciting talents since he achieved mainstream success with the release of his debut EP.

In 2022, he has been featured by Tiwa Savage, Ayra Starr, and BNXN on Amapiano singles on which he left his imprint.

His upcoming single 'Personal' appears to be an evolution from Amapiano into a refreshing sound that will propel his career to the next level.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman with another video

Paul Okoye flaunts his new woman with another video

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Kanye West: Rapper bags 'Antisemite of the Year' title after millions of votes

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'

Zinoleesky set to drop new single off upcoming project, 'Grit & Lust'

Helen Oritsejafor denies divorcing ex-CAN president, says she loves him dearly

Helen Oritsejafor denies divorcing ex-CAN president, says she loves him dearly

Sina Rambo breaks silence over domestic abuse allegations

Sina Rambo breaks silence over domestic abuse allegations

Don Jazzy releases the fifth episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Don Jazzy releases the fifth episode of 'Don Jazzy Radio' on Apple Music

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters 30th week on UK Official Singles Chart

Burna Boy's 'Last Last' enters 30th week on UK Official Singles Chart

DJ Cuppy officially announces engagement to Ryan Taylor, despite rumors that he is seeing another woman

DJ Cuppy officially announces engagement to Ryan Taylor, despite rumors that he is seeing another woman

Senegal's Govt, AFRIMA Unveil Programme of Events For 8th AFRIMA In Dakar

Senegal's Govt, AFRIMA Unveil Programme of Events For 8th AFRIMA In Dakar

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Davido

Davido reportedly set to perform at World Cup closing ceremony

Burna Boy GQ

Burna Boy set to drop documentary for single, 'Whiskey'

Tems, Burna Boy, Wizkid

Tems ranks NO. 9 on Billboard top 100 Songs of 2022, Burna Boy & Wizkid make list

Wizkid

Wizkid set new RIAA Nigerian record with latest certification