Zinoleesky releases new single 'A1 (Feeling Disorder)'

After releasing his sensational single 'Many Things', Zinoleesky is back with a new single he calls 'A1' as he delivers another Amapiano record.

Released on May 4, 2023, 'A1' packs familiar melodies, lewd lyrics, and a catchy beat for a party-starting record.

Zinoleesky kicked off 2023 on a high note after releasing his EP 'Grit & Lust' in December 2022. His collaboration with Adekunle Gold on 'Party No Dey Stop' reached NO. 1 on TurnTable Top 100 while also topping the Q1 2023 top 10 songs.

With 'A1', Zinoleesky will be hoping to maintain his fine form while also asserting himself as one of the biggest Street acts in Afrobeats, even more so after his recent social media back and forth with Seyi Vibez.