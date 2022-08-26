Artist: Zinoleesky
Zinoleesky returns with new single 'Call of Duty'
Afrobeats street-hop sensation Zinoleesky has returned with a new single he calls 'Call of Duty'. The single is in anticipation of his upcoming EP.
Song Title: Call of Duty
Genre: Amapiano
Date of Release: August 26th, 2022
Producer: Niphkeyz
Song Art:
Pulse Nigeria
Length: 2 minutes 25 Seconds
Features: NONE
Label: Marlian Music
Details/Takeaway: Zinoleesky is a leading street hop whose use of Amapiano has endeared him to listeners. In his latest single 'Call of Duty', Zinoleesky use his distinct melody and catchy lyrics to offer another Amapiano hit.
