Zinoleesky returns with new single 'Call of Duty'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats street-hop sensation Zinoleesky has returned with a new single he calls 'Call of Duty'. The single is in anticipation of his upcoming EP.

Artist: Zinoleesky

Song Title: Call of Duty

Genre: Amapiano

Date of Release: August 26th, 2022

Producer: Niphkeyz

Song Art:

Length: 2 minutes 25 Seconds

Features: NONE

Label: Marlian Music

Details/Takeaway: Zinoleesky is a leading street hop whose use of Amapiano has endeared him to listeners. In his latest single 'Call of Duty', Zinoleesky use his distinct melody and catchy lyrics to offer another Amapiano hit.

STREAM HERE

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
