Date: August 8, 2021
Zinoleesky dedicates new video to, 'Naira Marley'
Zinoleesky's first single on Marlian Records dropped in 2019.
Song Title: Naira Marley
Artist: Zinoleesky
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: TBD
Album: TBA
Video Director: TBD
Label: Marlian Records
Details/Takeaway: The new single is a follow-up to Zinoleesky's 2020 EP, Chrome Eccentric.
You can watch the video below;
