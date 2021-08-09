RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Zinoleesky dedicates new video to, 'Naira Marley'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

Zinoleesky's first single on Marlian Records dropped in 2019.

Naira Marley features on Zinoleesky's new single, 'Caro.' (YouTube/NairaMarley)

Date: August 8, 2021

Recommended articles

Song Title: Naira Marley

Artist: Zinoleesky

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: TBD

Album: TBA

Video Director: TBD

Label: Marlian Records

Details/Takeaway: The new single is a follow-up to Zinoleesky's 2020 EP, Chrome Eccentric.

You can watch the video below;

Zinoleesky - Naira Marley (Official Video)

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid's 'Essence' hits one million on Shazam, jumps to No. 59 on Hot 100

Zinoleesky dedicates new video to, 'Naira Marley'

Yemi Alade announced US and Canada tour dates, hosts listening party for 'Queendoncom EP'

'Fela knew I would say no' - Onyeka Onwenu speaks on rumoured affairs with Fela, Obasanjo and others

BBNaija 2021: Yerins, Niyi, Beatrice have been evicted

BBNaija 2021: Big Brother introduces 4 new housemates

Examining Deezer's pricing, strategy and position in Nigeria [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Ginius is like a teenage lover on 'How It Feels' [Pulse EP Review]

Paybac documents 'The Story of Hushpuppi' on new single