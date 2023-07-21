ADVERTISEMENT
Young Jonn returns with new party-starter 'Sharpally'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Young Jonn’s vocal delivery and craftsmanship turn the average love song into a party tune and he does this seamlessly on this track.

Young Jonn shares new exciting single 'Sharpally'
Young Jonn shares new exciting single 'Sharpally'

Young Jonn, who has now joined the group of emerging Afro-pop musicians and artists in Nigeria, using music as a vehicle to deliver his message.

Following the release of his most recent singles, he has kept his word to give his fans who have devoted their time and attention to listening to his songs nothing but fantastic music.

'Sharpally' is a harmonious blend of love and his wanting to have a good time with heady lyrics perfectly placed to intoxicate the listener. This track is a definite party anthem speaking to a love that is hot and ready to go.

The listener can feel a variety of emotions as a result of Young Jonn's distinctive vocals and good command of his vocal style, melody, rhythm, diversity, and emotional delivery. From sorrow to joy, love, and more.

On this track, a love song that is sure to become a party hit, he is establishing his supremacy.

'Sharpally' is quintessentially Young Jonn as he delivers a distinctive melody and captivating vocals that combine for a feel-good record that allows listeners to feel the passion and enjoy the music.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

