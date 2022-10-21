RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Young Jonn returns with new EP 'Love Is Not Enough, Vol.2'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Multi-talented artist and producer Young Jonn has returned with the second installment of his debut EP 'Love Is Not Enough Vol.2'.

Young Jonn - 'Love Is Not Enough Vol 2'
Young Jonn - 'Love Is Not Enough Vol 2'

Artist: Young Jonn

Album Title: Love Is Not Enough

Genre: Afrobeats

Date of Release: October 21th, 2022

Producers: (Track 1 - Sochee), (Track 2 - Magicsticks), (Track 3, 4 - Reward), (Track 2 5, 6 - Young Jonn), (Track 2, 6 - Niphkeyz)

Song Art:

Young Jonn - 'Love Is Not Enough Vol 2'
Young Jonn - 'Love Is Not Enough Vol 2' Pulse Nigeria

Length: 15 minutes 31 seconds

Features: 2 - Davido, Vedo

Label: Chocolate City

Details/Takeaway: Since his debut under the leading entertainment company Chocolate City Music, Young Jonn has successfully churned out several hits including 'Dada' which he remixed with Megastar Davido, 'Normally' and his most recent hit 'Xtra Cool'.

Young Jonn who has since joined the class of contemporary Afro-pop musicians/artists in Nigeria to convey his message in a sonic delight. Post-release of his recent singles, he has not failed to deliver on his promise to deliver nothing but good music to the fans who have dedicated their time and attention to listen to his songs.

With more excellent deliveries on three newly added songs like ‘Xtra Cool’, ‘Sokoto’, ‘If You Leave’, the 6-track full length project takes listeners on a musical journey further protruding Young Jonn’s musical excellence and drive to continue to serve his fans with good music.

This project is a further exploration of love’s highs and heartaches. 'Love Is Not Enough', a musical gospel according to Young Jonn himself.

STREAM HERE

