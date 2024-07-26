Yemi Alade releases her sixth album 'Rebel Queen'

The album title ‘Rebel Queen’ is Yemi Alade's sixth album and it reflects her boundless, unapologetic love for her African heritage.

On the album, the award-winning star delivered her signature blend of vibrant afropop, dancehall, amapiano, lingala, afrobeats, reggae, and R&B, creating a rich tapestry of sounds that will resonate with music lovers worldwide.

Known affectionately as Mama Africa for her celebration of African heritage, Yemi Alade’s multilingualism shines through in 'Rebel Queen', as she sings in Yoruba, English, Igbo, French, and Swahili. This cross-cultural approach underscores her commitment to spreading African music and culture across the globe.

This album stands out not only for its musical diversity but also for its emotional depth, capturing a wide range of human experiences and emotions.

Tracks like ‘Karibu’, a Swahili-infused intro, pay homage to Africa, while ‘Tomorrow’ preaches the wisdom of living in the present moment. ‘Happy Day’ celebrates joy and resilience, and ‘African Woman’ is a powerful anthem celebrating the might and grace of African women, while ‘Peace and Love’ calls for compassion, adding a poignant and timely message to the album.

The superb 16-track album also features an impressive lineup of collaborations, including Beninois French legend Angélique Kidjo on ‘African Woman’, Jamaican icon Ziggy Marley on ‘Peace and Love’, Congolese rap star Innoss'B on ‘Lipeka’, and dancehall sensation Konshens on ‘Baddie’ remix. These collaborations highlight Yemi’s ability to seamlessly blend different genres and styles, creating a dynamic and eclectic album. Each track is a unique capsule of her thoughts, melodies, and a truckload of nostalgia, offering something new, old, and borrowed.

Yemi Alade’s journey to 'Rebel Queen' is a testament to her originality, bold spirit, and global domination, proving her mettle in a male-dominated industry. With this album, she invites listeners to embrace the diverse and vibrant sounds of African music.

