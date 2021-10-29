Details/Takeaway: After delivering a historic performance at the first-ever Earthshot Prize ceremony at the Alexandra Palace, Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade releases a music video Afro-pop record 'Double Double,' which features singer and producer, Vtek.
Yemi Alade challenges norms in new video for, 'Double Double'
This is song which talks about a classic grass to grace story, and the video perfectly exemplifies that.
The video depicts an all too familiar story in African culture, where a woman (portrayed by Nollywood icon Ada Ameh) is shamed by her kinsmen for not providing male children for her husband; and in a twist of events, the said female child (portrayed by Miss Alade) becomes the most successful in the community.
Date: October 29, 2020
Song Title: Double Double
Artist: Yemi Alade featuring VTek
Genre: Afro-pop
Producer: Vtek
Album: Empress
Video Director: Clarence Peters
Label: Sony West Africa
You can play the song below;
The food items used in the Double Double video were distributed to charity after the shoot.
