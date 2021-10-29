RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade challenges norms in new video for, 'Double Double'

This is song which talks about a classic grass to grace story, and the video perfectly exemplifies that.

Details/Takeaway: After delivering a historic performance at the first-ever Earthshot Prize ceremony at the Alexandra Palace, Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade releases a music video Afro-pop record 'Double Double,' which features singer and producer, Vtek.

The video depicts an all too familiar story in African culture, where a woman (portrayed by Nollywood icon Ada Ameh) is shamed by her kinsmen for not providing male children for her husband; and in a twist of events, the said female child (portrayed by Miss Alade) becomes the most successful in the community.

Date: October 29, 2020

Song Title: Double Double

Artist: Yemi Alade featuring VTek

Genre: Afro-pop

Producer: Vtek

Album: Empress

Video Director: Clarence Peters

Label: Sony West Africa

You can play the song below;

Yemi Alade - Double Double (Official Video) ft. Vtek

The food items used in the Double Double video were distributed to charity after the shoot.

