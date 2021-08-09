RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade announced US and Canada tour dates, hosts listening party for 'Queendoncom EP'

The 'sip n' paint' event was attended by celebrities like Alex Ekubo, Nancy Isime, Tacha, Lasisi Elenu, Falz and more.

Yemi Alade. (Effyzie)

On August 7, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Yemi Alade announced dates for her upcoming Empress Tour via her Instagram page @yemialade.

The tour begins in Berkeley, California on September 9, 2021 and ends in New York, New York on October 10, 2021. Tickets can be purchased at www.yemialade.com.

Places that she would visit include Los Angeles, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; North Adams, Washington; Toronto, Ontario; Montreal, Quebec; Washington, DC; and New York, New York.

She also hosted a listening party for her upcoming EP, Queendoncom on Saturday, August 6, 2021. The 'sip n' paint' event was attended by celebrities like Alex Ekubo, Nancy Isime, Tacha, Lasisi Elenu, Falz and more.

