Africa's powerhouse diva Yemi Alade and Mozambican trio Yaba Buluku Boyz stuns in the tribal visual for thumping African celebratory dance-hit christened "Tell Somebody", presented by Effyzzie Music.
Yemi Alade and Yaba Buluku Boyz stun in new video for, 'Tell Somebody'
Produced by the sought-after and award-winning producer Vtek, the anthem features razor-sharp vocals, aggressive chants and is an overall musical spectacle.
Recommended articles
Produced by the sought-after and award-winning producer Vtek, the anthem features razor-sharp vocals, aggressive chants and is an overall musical spectacle.
The audacious dance-packed visual which breathes life to the vibrant number was shot and directed by1Ikenna, starring TMGreatness. Tell somebody about the anthem and video, which is available on all music platforms.
WATCH "TELL SOMEBODY;
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng