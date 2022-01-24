RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Yemi Alade and Yaba Buluku Boyz stun in new video for, 'Tell Somebody'

Motolani Alake

Produced by the sought-after and award-winning producer Vtek, the anthem features razor-sharp vocals, aggressive chants and is an overall musical spectacle.

Yemi Alade, Yaba Buluku Boyz, Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody.
Yemi Alade, Yaba Buluku Boyz, Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody. (Geobek)

Africa's powerhouse diva Yemi Alade and Mozambican trio Yaba Buluku Boyz stuns in the tribal visual for thumping African celebratory dance-hit christened "Tell Somebody", presented by Effyzzie Music.

The audacious dance-packed visual which breathes life to the vibrant number was shot and directed by1Ikenna, starring TMGreatness. Tell somebody about the anthem and video, which is available on all music platforms.

WATCH "TELL SOMEBODY;

Yemi Alade, Yaba Buluku Boyz, Effyzzie Music - Tell Somebody

Motolani Alake

