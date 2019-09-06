In 2017, Nigerian singer and rapper, Ycee released his 8-track EP, ‘First Wave’ under Tinny Entertainment.

In the early months of 2018, YCee then released a collaborative EP with then-label mate, Bella Alubo. It was titled, Late Night Vibrations.

Since the turn of 2019, the artist who left Tinny Entertainment in 2018 has seemingly embraced his Hip-Hop background. Now, he has announced his new project, an album titled YceeVSZAHEER.

He made the announcement on September 6, 2019 via his Twitter account. He tweeted that, “Mad love to @michael_synx @Alpha_Ojini and ELMORE. The post production on the #YCeeVsZAHEER album are all CRAZY.”

YCee has also hinted that the album could drop in October, 2019. This hint came with a tweet where he appears to be considering or rethinking an October 2019 release.

This comes after the rapper’s infamous rant at South African rapper, AKA in a bid to lend his voice against xenophobia.