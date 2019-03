Olamide's YBNL's Fireboy DML has released the video to his latest single, 'Jealous.'

From the label's group album, ''YBNL Mafia Family'' released late in 2018, the song, 'Jealous' performed solely by singer Fireboy DML was an instant standout and has been garnering attention ever since.

'Jealous' as the title suggests tells the story of addiction and being covetous in a relationship.

The video was shot by Director K.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=00R4dOtzDIA&feature=youtu.be