Wykay Delivers a laid-back Afro-pop flex with ‘Bigger & Better’

‘Bigger & Better’ is a nearly gapless immersion into Wykay’s potent and homeland signature sound and comprises seven (7) tracks which infuses the latest afro-pop sounds that would excite its listeners. The first track in the EP, ‘Make dem Talk’, describes the rapper as a daring lion who is touting his perceived enemies.

Other songs on the EP are ‘On Check’ featuring Jaywillz, and ‘We Outside’ featuring Magnito, which were produced by some of Nigeria’s finest beat makers, Otee Beatz and Ritzy Beat respectively.

In this EP, Wykay describes himself as unique and undiluted. Listening to his songs is a re-assurance of his amazing talent and the fact that there are more great works to expect from him.

