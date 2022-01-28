RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

If The Weeknd made Afrobeats, it would probably sound like this.

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down.' (TBD)
Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down.' (TBD)

Details/Takeaway: The record is filled with solemn promises. If The Weeknd made Afrobeats, it would probably sound like this.

Recommended articles

Artist: Wurld

Song Title: Let You Down

Genre: Electronic/Afrobeats

Date of Release: January 28, 2021

Label: Immensum Music

Producer: P-Priime

Video Director: TBD

Album: TBD

LISTEN BELOW;

LET YOU DOWN

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Legendary William Onyeabor's son, Charles Onyeabor sees his song hit No. 12 on Spotify's top 100

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chike kickstars 'Brother's Keeper' run with new single, 'Nwoke Oma'

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Chris Brown sued for allegedly raping a woman in a yacht

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Jada Pollock recounts how she met Wizkid, says it's unfair to call her his '3rd baby mama'

Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Mercy Aigbe reacts to husband-snatching allegation

Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Regina Daniels says husband behind aphrodisiac vendor Jaruma's arrest

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

Slam M.I. Abaga over twitter #securethetribecomments

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Flashy cars, cash, tears and more as Fada Dickson, Tracey Boakye and others console Afia Schwarzenegger

Trending

Wizkid says that he wants to see Burna Boy and Davido win

Wizkid

Wizkid's 'True Love' climbs American charts

Wizkid

Nike to release a rumoured Afrobeats-themed pair of Jordan sneakers: Good or bad? [Pulse Editor’s Opinion]

Air Jordans 7: Afrobeats. (Nike)

Top 7 times Davido and Wizkid showed each other love in public

Davido & Wizkid