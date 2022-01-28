Details/Takeaway: The record is filled with solemn promises. If The Weeknd made Afrobeats, it would probably sound like this.
Wurld returns with new single, 'Let You Down'
If The Weeknd made Afrobeats, it would probably sound like this.
Artist: Wurld
Song Title: Let You Down
Genre: Electronic/Afrobeats
Date of Release: January 28, 2021
Label: Immensum Music
Producer: P-Priime
Video Director: TBD
Album: TBD
