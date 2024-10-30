wordsofAzia Releases Inspiring New Single "OYÈ WOSSÔ”

Ivorian singer wordsofAzia is thrilled to announce the release of her latest single, "Oyè Wossô" a poignant reflection on resilience and hope. This inspiring track follows the growing success of her last single "Lagô" (featuring Yao Rose), which has garnered over 140,000 streams on Spotify in just two months.

"Oyè Wossô" which translates to "he has risen" draws from wordsofAzia's traditional Bhété chants to capture the beauty of renewal. The song emphasizes that after the darkest nights, the sun will always rise, offering a message of hope and perseverance. The track is divided into two distinct parts. The first half celebrates the inevitability of dawn, while the second part shifts to personal affirmations, offering understanding and encouragement to listeners, and reminding them of the inner light that resides within each of us.

wordsofAzia shares, "This song is a message of healing and strength. It's about knowing that we are never alone in our struggles and that divine support is always with us."

The song features a unique blend of jazzy elements, traditional African rhythms, and spiritual African influences, creating a rich and powerful soundscape. As we navigate the complexities of life, let "Oyè Wossô" be a soundtrack for resilience, a melody of renewal, and a chorus of hope. Together, we rise.

"Oyè Wossô" is now available on all major streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. Listeners are invited to join wordsofAzia on this inspiring journey and remember that no matter the difficulties we encounter, hope and light are always within reach.

For more information and updates, follow wordsOfAzia on social media @wordsofazia and julie@yaaas-agency.com