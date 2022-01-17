Wizkid's 'Made In Lagos' gets silver certification in the UK, as 'Essence' gets gold certification

On Saturday, January 15, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid got another plaque. This time, his Grammy-nominated album, Made In Lagos got certified Silver in the United Kingdom.
A silver certification is attained by an album for sales exceeding 60,000 in physical sales equivalent. It marked Wizkid's second certification in the UK, as a lead artist.
Some days later, 'Essence,' his international smash hit, also got certified Gold in the UK. The Gold certification comes for sales exceeding 400,000 units. It marked Wizkid's third Gold certification as a lead artist.
'Essence' also went back up to No. 21 on last week's Billboard Hot 100.
