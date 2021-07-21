Wizkid's 'Essence' rises to No. 72 on the Billboard Hot 100

RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

The song marks Wizkid's third appearance on the charts, after 'One Dance' famously hit No. 1 in 2016.

On July 12, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's song, 'Essence' became the first Nigerian song to crack the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

Then on July 20, 2021, the song rose to No. 72. This comes after the song which features another Nigerian singer Tems cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time.

This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole.

However, this isn’t Wizkid's first time on the Hot 100 chart.

He got into the chart via his features on Drake’s 'One Dance' which hit No. 1 in 2016 and Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which peaked at #76 in 2019.

For Tems, this marks her first appearance as her launch gathers heat. This

