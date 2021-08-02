RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' rises to No. 67 on Billboard Hot 100, cracks the top 10 of US iTunes chart

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song marks Wizkid's third appearance on the charts, after 'One Dance' famously hit No. 1 in 2016.

Wizkid to feature Burna Boy, Tems, Terri, Ella Mai, Skepta and more on 'Made In Lagos. (Starboy/RCA)

On July 31, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's song, 'Essence' cracked the US iTunes top 50 chart.

Recommended articles

A few weeks ago, the song cracked the top 50, which heralded is rise into the Billboard Hot 100. In 2020, Mr. Eazi's 'Oh My God' featuring Nicki Minaj topped the US iTunes chart within 24 hours of release.

On July 30, 2021, the song also rose to No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100.

On July 20, 2021, the song rose to No. 72. This comes after the song which features another Nigerian singer Tems cracked the Billboard Bubbling Under Charts for the first time.

This marks a remarkable achievement for Wizkid and Tems, who are signed to the same label and for African music as a whole.

However, this isn’t Wizkid's first time on the Hot 100 chart.

He got into the chart via his features on Drake’s 'One Dance' which hit No. 1 in 2016 and Beyonce’s ‘Brown Skin Girl’ which peaked at #76 in 2019.

For Tems, this marks her first appearance as her launch gathers heat. This

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Record Label sues Bella Shmurda for copyright infringement, breach of contract

8 movies hitting theatres and streaming platforms this August [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

SPOTTED: Buju hangs out with Wizkid just days after public outrage over his old tweets

Buju announces new project

Wizkid's 'Essence' rises to No. 67 on Billboard Hot 100, cracks the top 10 of US iTunes chart

Drone flies Funny Face’s ex-wife’s wedding ring at her white wedding (VIDEOS)

BBNaija 2021: Maria and Pere survive wild card eviction

Van Vicker drops stunning family portraits to mark 44th birthday (PHOTOS)

'Nothing To Prove' is a triumphant return for Victor AD [Pulse EP Review]