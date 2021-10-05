RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid's 'Essence' hits a new peak of No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100

Authors:

Motolani Alake

A new peak of No. 13 means that 'Essence' climbed three places.

Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)
Wizkid and Justin Beiber (Instagram)

On Monday, October 4, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' featuring Tems hit a new peak of 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Recommended articles

On August 31, 2021, the record hit its old peak of 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, before dropping after Drake clogged the charts with records from his album, Certified Lover Boy. The record then went back up to No. 17 before hitting its new peak.

www.instagram.com

You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';

What does Wizkid's 'Essence (Remix)' with Justin Bieber mean for Afrobeats? | Pulse Facts Only

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

5 natural ways to treat premature ejaculation

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

'Doctors said my fallopian tube will burst' - How Princess Shyngle lost her pregnancy (VIDEO)

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

What happens to your body when you stop having sex? Here are all the pros and cons

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

It's 'Japa' season for young people in Nigeria

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

Couples can only have sex 3 times a week - Doctor shares more insight

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

BBNaija 2021 finale: Whitemoney wins the 'Shine Ya Eye' season

Trending

Apple Music celebrates Nigerian Independence Day by releasing lists of the top Nigerian artists and songs

Burna Boy and Wizkid

Kevin Hart, Ben Simmons, Saweetie and Wiz Khalifa attend Wizkid’s LA show of ‘Made in Lagos’ US tour

A slew of American superstar celebrities attended Wizkid's show in LA (Instagram/_nelsonegh)

Cheque flexes his versatility on 'Bravo' [Pulse Album Review]

Cheque flexes his versatility on 'Bravo.' (TBD)

Rema says 6lack, AJ Tracey and Mahalia will feature on his upcoming debut album

Rema commences US Club Tour. (Instagram/HeIsRema)