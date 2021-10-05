On Monday, October 4, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' featuring Tems hit a new peak of 11 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Wizkid's 'Essence' hits a new peak of No. 11 on Billboard Hot 100
A new peak of No. 13 means that 'Essence' climbed three places.
On August 31, 2021, the record hit its old peak of 13 on the Billboard Hot 100, before dropping after Drake clogged the charts with records from his album, Certified Lover Boy. The record then went back up to No. 17 before hitting its new peak.
