On Monday, August 31, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid's smash hit single, 'Essence' featuring Tems hit a new peak of 13 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Wizkid's 'Essence' moves up to No. 13 on Billboard Hot 100
A new peak of No. 13 means that 'Essence' climbed three places.
This comes after the song hit #13 on the chart last week Monday, 13 days after the remix with Bieber was released. The Canadian superstar also shot his own video for the song.
A day prior to August 20, a Twitter account, Wizkid Radio written that, "Due to the remix with Justin Bieber, Essence received 23.2 million radio audience in the US, with 87.3 thousand unit sales this week. Rises to 58% chart points and emerging as the highest gainer amongst 100 songs.
"Predicted to reach a new peak of #16 on Billboard Hot 100."
You can watch thoughts around the song on 'Facts Only';
