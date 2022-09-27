Wizkid's 'Bad To Me' moves to No.3 on the Turntable Charts, as Asake gets his sixth No.1 song

Interestingly, all of the artiste’s six No. 1 entries have come within 33 weeks; between the period of February 8 – September 19, 2022.

All of Asake’s No. 1 entries in Nigeria

“Bandana” – Fireboy DML & Asake (7 weeks) “Terminator” – Asake (2 weeks) “Peace Be Unto You) – Asake (2 weeks) “Organise” – Asake (1 week) “Sungba (Remix)” – Asake featuring Burna Boy (1 week) “Omo Ope” – Asake featuring Olamide (1 week)

Last week’s No. 1, “Terminator” slips to No. 2 on this week’s chart. The song has spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Top 100.

“Bad To Me” by Wizkid jumps 11-3 on this week’s Nigeria Top 100; the song tallied 65.6 million in radio reach (No. 1 on radio) and 3.51 million Nigerian streams (No. 4 on streaming). “Bad To Me” is the artiste’s eighth top ten entry in Nigeria and first No. 1 on the radio chart.

Fireboy DML’s “Bandana” with Asake drops to No. 4 on this week’s Top 100 – it tops this week’s TV chart to become the second song to complete the clean sweep in 2022 – and sixth overall. The clean sweep is an exclusive merit for songs that have reached No. 1 on the weekly chart of every platform in Nigeria.

Pheelz & Davido’s “Electricity” slides 4-5 on the chart – the song debuted and peaked at No. 3.

Asake’s “Joha” moves 7-6 on this week’s Top 100. It is one of the two songs off Mr Money with the Vibe album to make an upward movement from last week (plus “Organise”).

Ayra Starr’s “Rush” debuts at No. 7 on the Top 100; the song tallied 3.12 million streams (No. 6 on streaming) and 31.7 million inn radio reach (No. 9 on radio).

It is Ayra Starr’s fifth top ten entry in Nigeria – the highest for any female artiste in the country [Tiwa Savage (3) and Tems (2) are the only other female artistes with multiple top ten entries].

“Rush” is also the second top ten entry off the artiste’s debut album – joining Asake (8), Omah Lay (3), Joeboy (2) and Rema (2) as artistes to record multiple top 10 entries off their debut albums.

Asake completes the top ten with three entries; “Dull” at No. 8, “Peace Be Unto You” at No. 9 and “Nzaza” at No. 10.

Outside the top ten, Victony & Tempoe’s “Soweto” rockets from No. 30 to a new peak of No. 15.

