Wizkid, Tems, CKay, Joeboy, Tempoe, P2J, win BMI London Awards

Details: Global Afrobeats hit record 'Essence' and Global smash hit 'Love Nwantiti' both received awards for songwriting in the Pop Category. Both 'Essence' and the Justin Bieber-assisted remix were awarded in recognition of the song's exploit.

Tems wins Impact Award: Nigerian International Sensation took home one of the biggest awards as she won the Impact prize which is given to a songwriter/producer/composer for their artistry, creative vision, and impact on the future of music. She joins RAYE and Arlo Parks as artists who have won the award.