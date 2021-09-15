Wizkid talks about his new album and working with Tems

During the lengthy conversation, during which he spoke about his Surulere, Lagos origins as well as his boy band, he spoke about how he likes to work on songs as albums. He spoke about how he went to Ghana to record a new album.

“I am working on a new album, but I never like to be, like, in a rush,” Wizkid says. “Sometimes it takes me a year, two years, to make an album. I always record in terms of albums, not just songs. I like to make music that way, because it gives you a sense of direction.”

“Well, in the next album, I'm just trying to enjoy myself with the music now, because of the reception from the fans for my last album," he continues. I just keep evolving with the sound.”

The writer of the piece then wrote that, "Before Made in Lagos—his latest album and the one pushing him to new heights—was released, Wiz had hinted that the follow-up would be his last “as Wizkid,” though whether this might mean full-on retirement, or simply a change of name, is impossible information to extract from him.

"In fact, guessing the concept of his next and possibly last album has become the favorite pastime of just about every Afrobeats commentator, with Wiz in the eye of the storm."

How Wizkid met Tems

During Pulse Nigeria's chat with Legendury Beatz, Mut4y describes Wizkid as obsessive, when it comes to studying and observing the culture.

Wizkid told GQ that, "I love meeting new artists. When I'm in a room with a new artist, it feels like, Oh, my God. It feels like I'm right there when the magic is just about to take off and take form. It's so exciting to me.

"When I get in the room with a new artist, it's like you're learning from me, I'm learning from you. I even get more excited getting in the room with new artists than my peers or my friends that I know. I can't explain it.”

On Working with Tems, he says that, “You know, I've known Tems… I can't even actually remember how we met, but I know I brought her out for one of my shows in Lagos. We had talked about working and I went back home to record.