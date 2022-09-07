Details: Wizkid has announced via his Instagram story that he will be releasing new music in two days time.
Wizkid set to drop new music
Nigerian music legend Wizkid has announced that he will be dropping a new single on Friday, 9th September 2022. He made the revelation through his Instagram Account on Wednesday, 7th 2022.
Read Also
Wizkid posted "New Music?" before following it up with "Something very special in two days."
The post has generated excitement from fans who have been waiting for new music from the Grammy-winning artist. If the upcoming single turns out to be owned by Wizkid rather than a featured track, this will make it Wizkid's first single since he released 'Made In Lagos' deluxe.
In 2022, Wizkid has been featured on a number of singles including by Chris Brown, BNXN, and DJ Tunez.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng