RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid set to drop new music

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian music legend Wizkid has announced that he will be dropping a new single on Friday, 9th September 2022. He made the revelation through his Instagram Account on Wednesday, 7th 2022.

WizKid
WizKid

Details: Wizkid has announced via his Instagram story that he will be releasing new music in two days time.

Read Also

Wizkid posted "New Music?" before following it up with "Something very special in two days."

Wizkid Instagram 7th September 2022
Wizkid Instagram 7th September 2022 Pulse Nigeria

The post has generated excitement from fans who have been waiting for new music from the Grammy-winning artist. If the upcoming single turns out to be owned by Wizkid rather than a featured track, this will make it Wizkid's first single since he released 'Made In Lagos' deluxe.

Wizkid Instagram Wednesday, 7th September 2022
Wizkid Instagram Wednesday, 7th September 2022 Pulse Nigeria

In 2022, Wizkid has been featured on a number of singles including by Chris Brown, BNXN, and DJ Tunez.

Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

60 Startups selected for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa

60 Startups selected for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Burna Boy takes swipe at Wizkid and Davido while replying to a fan

Prime Video Nigeria celebrates the launch of Amazon's The Rings of Power with celebrity watch parties

Prime Video Nigeria celebrates the launch of Amazon's "The Rings of Power" with celebrity watch parties

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

BBNaija 7: Live updates of 'Level Up' season (Week 7)

Wizkid set to drop new music

Wizkid set to drop new music

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

Ooni of Ife marries again for the 4th time

B impresses on debut EP 'Right Now' [Pulse Album Review]

B impresses on debut EP 'Right Now' [Pulse Album Review]

'I'm thinking of dropping an EP', Carter Efe reveals

'I'm thinking of dropping an EP', Carter Efe reveals

Kemi Lala Akindoju joins Amazon Studios' Originals development team

Kemi Lala Akindoju joins Amazon Studios' Originals development team

Trending

Wizkid, Patoranking Fire, Ayra Starr, BNXN

Wizkid leads 2022 Headies Award winners: See full list

The Headies

Live updates from 2022 Headies Awards

Asake - Mr Money With The Vibe Tracklist

Asake drops tracklist for debut album 'Mr Money With The Vibe'

Wizkid (SoundCity)

Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2022 Headies Awards, becomes most decorated artist