Wizkid releases stunning visuals for single 'Money & Love'
Nigerian megastar Wizkid has released the music video for his single 'Money & Love'.
Artist: Wizkid
Song Title: Money & Love
Genre: Afro-pop
Date of Release: March 29, 2023
Video Director: DK for JM Films
Length: 3 minute 15 seconds
Features: None
Label: Star Boy/RCA
Details/Takeaway: Wizkid flaunts the exotic lifestyle of a megastar as he surrounds himself with beautiful women, fast cars, and exquisite arts as he conveys his message of enjoying love in the midst of plenty.
