Wizkid releases stunning visuals for single 'Money & Love'

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has released the music video for his single 'Money & Love'.

Wizkid
Wizkid

Artist: Wizkid

Song Title: Money & Love

Genre: Afro-pop

Date of Release: March 29, 2023

Video Director: DK for JM Films

Length: 3 minute 15 seconds

Features: None

Label: Star Boy/RCA

Details/Takeaway: Wizkid flaunts the exotic lifestyle of a megastar as he surrounds himself with beautiful women, fast cars, and exquisite arts as he conveys his message of enjoying love in the midst of plenty.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

