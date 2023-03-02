ADVERTISEMENT
Wizkid postpones 'More Love, Less Ego' tour over logistical issues

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has postponed his upcoming tour of the United States and Canada over what he describes as an unforeseen logistical issue.

Wizkid

Details: On Thursday, 2nd February 2023, Wizkid announced via his Twitter account that he was postponing his upcoming 'More Love, Less Ego' tour due to unforeseen logistical circumstances.

He revealed that the tour was now set to hold in the Fall of 2023 and reassured fans that all tickets bought so far remain valid.

"More Love, Less Ego Tour": Wizkid tour was initially scheduled to kick off March 3rd with a show at the Houston Toyota Centre. The tour was supposed to run from March 3rd to April 7 with a stop at 18 cities in the US and Canada.

The tour was set to dazzle listeners with the tracks from Wizkid's latest album 'More Love, Less Ego' which was released in November 2022.

The announcement of the postponement as come as a surprise to fans who were gearing up to see the Grammy-winner perform live.

Although Wizkid has given unforeseen logistical issues as the reason for the postponement, some people are of the opinion that low ticket sale is the main motivator.

Wizkid is one of the biggest artists from Africa and his 'Made In Lagos' 2021/2022 tour saw him sell out arenas across the world/ He notably sold out 3 nights at the O2 Arena in November 2021.

In 2023, the hitmaker is set to make history with a performance at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on 29th July 2023. Fans will be eagerly looking forward to the show, especially after he postponed his 'MLLE' tour.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.

