RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Authors:

Motolani Alake

On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to Pakistani act, Aroof Aftab, who won for his groundbreaking single, Mohabbat.

Wizkid
Wizkid

On April 3, 2022, the Grammy Awards held at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Recommended articles

At the event, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstar, Wizkid was nominated for two categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Global Music Album. On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to Pakistani act, Aroof Aftab, who won for his groundbreaking single, 'Mohabbat.'

Other nominees in the category were Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Burna Boy.

'Mohabbat' was a soundtrack.

When nominations were announced, Wizkid was thought to be the favorite for the category, because he had the biggest song in the category.

Watch the facts only episode about the show below;

Authors:

Motolani Alake Motolani Alake

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

Tonto Dikeh's ex Prince Kpokpogri calls her an ash*wo as they continue to drag each other

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

MI Abaga set to wed Eniola Mafe

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

A rising star in the Nigerian music scene; who is Joanny?

Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

Tonto Dikeh says her former boyfriend Prince Kpokpogri is a public di*k

Rick Ross & Davido set to storm Lagos for an unforgettable Easter Weekend

Rick Ross & Davido set to storm Lagos for an unforgettable Easter Weekend

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

'This closet MF is still disgusting' - DJ Obi says as he drags Banky W over political ambition

Will Smith’s slap: Hollywood and the media are not faultless either

Will Smith’s slap: Hollywood and the media are not faultless either

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Trending

New Music Friday: Latest releases featuring BNXN, Joeboy, Asake, Burna Boy and others

New Music Friday (Cover: BNXN)

Don Jazzy didn't sell MAVIN to Spotify for N40 billion [Pulse Fact Check]

Nigerian music mogul Don Jazzy [Instagram/DonJazzy]

Nigerian artistes have more foresight than Ghanaian musicians – 3Music Awards' CEO

Shatta Wale, Burna Boy, Sarkodie and Davido

CONFIRMED: New Sound Sultan album on the way

sound sultan