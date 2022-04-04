On April 3, 2022, the Grammy Awards held at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards ceremony will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
Wizkid snubbed for the Best Global Music Performance Grammy Award
On the night, he lost the Best Global Music Performance to Pakistani act, Aroof Aftab, who won for his groundbreaking single, Mohabbat.
Other nominees in the category were Angelique Kidjo, Femi Kuti and Burna Boy.
'Mohabbat' was a soundtrack.
When nominations were announced, Wizkid was thought to be the favorite for the category, because he had the biggest song in the category.
