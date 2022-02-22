RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

In 2015, Wizkid had spoken it into existence when he wrote that, "Yo Asa has to be the only one I want to work with so bad. Love love her..."

Asa and Wizkid make opposing music, but they have their uses.

On February 21, 2022, Nigerian singer, Asa announced her fifth album, V.

It is set to drop on Friday, February 25, 2022, and it will feature Wizkid, The Cavemen and Amaarae. The follow-up to Asa's 2019 album, LUCID has also gotten a co-sign from the legendary Wizkid.

On his Twitter he wrote that, "ASA x BIG WIZ 🦅🤎"

In the mid-2000s, Asa was a France returnee who met Cobhams Asuquo through her lifelong friend at Allianz Francais.

Since then, she has won Headies awards and now aims to switch her sound. Her last two singles, 'Mayana' and 'Ocean' have a lot of pop edge.

