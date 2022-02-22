Wizkid hypes Asa's upcoming fifth album

It is set to drop on Friday, February 25, 2022, and it will feature Wizkid, The Cavemen and Amaarae. The follow-up to Asa's 2019 album, LUCID has also gotten a co-sign from the legendary Wizkid.

On his Twitter he wrote that, "ASA x BIG WIZ 🦅🤎"

In 2015, Wizkid had spoken it into existence when he wrote that, "Yo Asa has to be the only one I want to work with so bad. Love love her..."

In the mid-2000s, Asa was a France returnee who met Cobhams Asuquo through her lifelong friend at Allianz Francais.