Artist: Del B featuring Wizkid, Flavour, Kes and Walshy Fire

Song Title: Consider

Genre: Afro-pop, Afro-Swing

Album: TBA

Date of release: August 4, 2020

Label: TBA

Producer: Del B

Video Director: TBA

Details/Takeaway: Nigerian hitmaker, Del B returns with a new single featuring Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Flavour as well as Jamaican hitmaker, Walshy Fire. This comes after his 2019 mixtape, Afrodisiac.

Conceptually, the song is a plea to a woman.

You can play the song below;