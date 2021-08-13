RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid features Justin Bieber on 'Essence (Remix)' with 'Made In Lagos (Deluxe)' set to land

At the end of the month, Wizkid is also set to release a deluxe version to his groundbreaking album, Made In Lagos.

On August 12, 2021, Nigerian superstar, Wizkid released a tweet where he wrote, "Got something special for you guys tomorrow..."

On August 12, 2021, the song was released with subtle changes from the original. The song. You can listen to the record below;

WizKid - Essence (Audio) ft. Justin Bieber, Tems

On August 11, 2021, Pulse Nigeria reported that the Starboy Records boss is set to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Bieber.

The record, which currently sits at No. 54 on the Billboard Hot 100 is set to jump to the the top of the charts with a certified hitmaker as a feature.

