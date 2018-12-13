Pulse.ng logo
Wizkid Davido Olamide top most searched Google songs in 2018

Here are the most searched Nigerian songs on Google in 2018

Wizkid's 'Fever', Olamide's 'Motigbana' and Davido's 'Assurance' make up the list of most searched songs on Google Nigeria for 2018.

play Wizkid's 'Fever' tops the lis of top most searched Nigerian songs on Google for 2018 (Instagram/Wizkid)

Wizkid, Davido and Olamide feature prominently on the list of top most searched Nigerian songs for 2018 as released by Google.

Google announced the top searched songs and other trending stories in Nigeria on Wednesday, December 12, 2018. The Google trend report revealed top 2018 moments and top trends based on searches conducted all over the world, and in Nigeria.

The top-trending lists contain major events in news, loses, movies, sports, lyrics and questions Nigerian asked Google in 2018.

Here are the ten most searched Nigerian songs for 2018

10. Davido - 'Fia'

 

Released late in 2017, the success of the mega single saw it continue as a tredning topic for the better part of the year and features as the No 10 song on the list.

9. Starboy - 'Soco' feat Wizkid, Terri, Ceeza Milli and Spotless

 

The massive hit record which features the entire members of the Wizkid led Starboy ensemble is one of the biggest songs released this year and makes the list at the No 9 spot.

8. Wizkid - 'Manya'

 

Another record featuring Wizkid, which was officially released in 2017 continue to enjoy spread and acceptance this year as it occupies the No 8 position.

7. Burna Boy - 'Gbona'

 

The singer who is enjoying one of his most successful years since the start of his career features at the No 7 spot with his second major single 'Gbona.'

6. Kizz Daniel - 'One Ticket' ft Davido

 

From his recently released sophomore album, ''No Bad Songz'' is the mosnter single, 'One Ticket', that sees Kizz Daniel team up with DMW boss Davido. It is ranked No 6.

5. Davido - 'Nwa Baby'

 

Themed like a 'Bonnie and Clyde' movie remake, Davido's video for 'Nwa Baby' is the 5th most searched song on Google Nigeria this year.

4. Olamide - 'Motigbana'

Olamide's 'Motigbana' came with a viral dance and instantly became a chart topper upon its release. Hence, it is no surprise that it sits at the fourth spot on top trending songs this year.

3. Olamide - 'Science Student'

Released very early in the year and the first single for 2018 from the YBNL stables. 'Science Student' in both musical and controversial terms enjoyed a lot of buzz and became the 'How to learn the Shaku Shaku' dance pack for a number of celebrities.

2. Davido - 'Assurance'

'Assurance' became more than a song, it was a buzz word for months and also a prayer point for many. Davido worked his magic early in the year with this love anthem and it is the second most searched song.

1. Wizkid - 'Fever'

There is really no surprise here as Wizkid's 'Fever' takes the top position of trending and most searched Nigerian songs for 2018.

Following months of speculations, teases and soundbites, Wizkid and Tiwa Savage starred in the video to his single, 'Fever' lighting a fire to the rumour mills and the result was a social media breakdown and Youtube views running into millions under 24 hours.

