Wizkid, Beyonce win 2021 MTV VMA for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Authors:

Motolani Alake

The song was made for Beyonce's album, Lion King: The Gift which featured other Nigerian artists.

Wizkid, Beyonce, Beyonce's daughter and Saint jHN feature in stunning new video for, 'Brown Skin Girl.' (NaijaKit)

On September 14, 2021, Grammy-winning Nigerian superstars, Wizkid and Beyonce won a moonman for Best Cinematography at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards [VMAs]. The award was for the music video for 'Brown Skin Girl.'

Wikipedia describes the VMAs as, "an award show presented by the cable channel MTV to honor the best in the music video medium. Originally conceived as an alternative to the Grammy Awards (in the video category), the annual MTV Video Music Awards ceremony has often been called the "Super Bowl for youth", an acknowledgment of the VMA ceremony's ability to draw millions of youth from teens to 20-somethings each year."

Its cinematography award is a craft award given to both the artist as well as the cinematographer/director of photography of the music video.

www.instagram.com

Wizkid was in the category alongside Beyonce, who co-owns the song alongside Saint Jhn and Beyonce's daughter Blue Ivy. The award will also go to Nigerian-born cinematographer, Jenn Nkiru who directed the video.

The song was made for Beyonce's album, Lion King: The Gift which featured other Nigerian artists. In October 2019, Pulse Nigeria reported that preparations were being made for the video.

You can watch the video below;

Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, SAINt JHN, WizKid - BROWN SKIN GIRL (Official Video)

