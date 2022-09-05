RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2022 Headies Awards, becomes most decorated artist

Adeayo Adebiyi

Nigerian megastar Wizkid has become the most decorated artist in the history of the Headies after he clinched 5 awards at the 15th Headies Awards.

Wizkid (SoundCity)

Details: At the 15th Headies Awards that held in Atlanta, USA on Sunday, 4th September 2022, Afrobeats legend Wizkid took home five awards.

Wizkid went into the award as the most nominated artist after scoring 11 nominations including all the big categories.

Wizkid's smash hit 'Essence' took home the award for the Best R&B Single, Best Collaboration, and Song of the Year. His album widely successful 'Made In Lagos' also won the Afrobeats Album of the Year and the Album of the Year awards.

Most Decorated Artist in Headies History: Wizkid becomes the most decorated artist in Headies history with 20 awards after he won five awards at the just concluded Headies Awards.

He also becomes only the fourth artist after P-Square, 9ice, and Olamide to have won Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, and Album of the Year at the Headies.

Adeayo Adebiyi is a Music Reporter at Pulse.
