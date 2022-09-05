Wizkid wins 5 awards at 2022 Headies Awards, becomes most decorated artist

Wizkid went into the award as the most nominated artist after scoring 11 nominations including all the big categories.

Wizkid's smash hit 'Essence' took home the award for the Best R&B Single, Best Collaboration, and Song of the Year. His album widely successful 'Made In Lagos' also won the Afrobeats Album of the Year and the Album of the Year awards.

Most Decorated Artist in Headies History: Wizkid becomes the most decorated artist in Headies history with 20 awards after he won five awards at the just concluded Headies Awards.