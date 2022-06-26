RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Wizkid previews unreleased song in Amsterdam

Authors:

Adeayo Adebiyi

Afrobeats megastar Wizkid and South African superstar DJ Maphorisa have previewed a new single in a show in Amsterdam.

The two have a history of collaborating as they had previously worked together on 'Soweto Baby' which went on to win the collaboration of the year at the 2016 MTV Africa Music Awards.

DJ Maphorisa also produced Wizkid's verse on Drake's global hit 'One Dance.'

The latest collaboration between the duo is an Amapiano song that fits into the trending sound in Nigeria and South Africa. Going by their records, their new collaboration will be expected to reach the heights of their previous projects by dominating charts across both countries.

