Welcome to another installment of 'Who Get Ear,' the weekly compilation of the songs you need to play by Pulse Nigeria.

Last week, we featured Remy Baggins, Eri-Ife, Eclipse Nkasi and more. The inductees are selected based on the music Pulse Nigeria's Music Editor receives or music that he feels people need to ear - even when they are not sent to him.

This week on Who Get Ear, we feature Yinka Oshodi, Ike Chuks, Llectric, DolapoTheVibe, Viveeyan and more.

Pick of the week: NEST JSON - They Don't Know

Moment of the week: Inglorious M.O.B's verse on 'Right Back' by WeTalkSound

Here are the songs we picked;

Yinka Oshodi - On Your Way

In 2018, Nigerian singer and WeTalkSound member, Yinka Oshodi released her debut EP, Spectrum. It was filled with soul music and R&B for the soul. After a bit of a hiatus, she's back with her first effort of 2020. It's an R&B song that documents the build-up to a mindblowing sexual encounter.

Again, Oshodi showcases what makes her special - her songwriting.

MOCHI - Abena

MOCHI is slowly transitioning from his fame as a Benin City MC into his natural habitat as a singer. This one is an Afro&B vibe that documents the pluses of a beautiful woman who has so big a derriere, it looks fake. Interesting...

Ike Chuks featuring BOJ - Money

Ike Chuks built on his buzz with Igbotic EP - his second EP in three years. At track four on the 5-track EP is a song titled, 'Money' and it features BOJ. Topically, the song examines the effects of money on a person, how it changes the perception of a formerly broke person and how Ike Chuks intends to move when the money comes.

Llectrik - Dreams Are Free

On Llectrik's impeccably-produced 2019 EP, Nightlife sits this emo track which reminisces the aftermath of a problematic relationship. While this might not even be the best song on the EP, it has a resonant topic.

DolapoTheVibe featuring Peruzzi - Owo (Remix)

As said the last time, DolapoTheVibe is a Nigerian artist who is also a member of the United States Marine Corps. After she released this dedication to money some weeks ago, she is back with a remix with Peruzzi and it's lit.

Viveeyan - Taya Me

You might have heard her recently. If you haven't, she was the Beyonce-esque voice on Paybac's latest album, CULT! Nonetheless, she's more than the woman people likened to Beyonce - she was on The Voice. This one is an EDM-tinged dubstep song about the insatiable nature a love affair triggers in the character Viveeyan assumes.

Inglorious M.O.B - Addiction

A few weeks ago, Nigerian rapper, Inglorious M.O.B released his sophomore body of work, Psychi 2. On it is this thought-provoking song about 'Addiction' and its toll on a human being.

Laycon - Who Is Laycon

A few days ago, Nigerian rapper, Laycon released his debut EP, Who Is Laycon. For its title track, he adulates himself and literally announces himself by encapsulating the entire idea behind his fourth body of work in four years.

WeTalkSound featuring tGM, Vader the Wildcard, Inglorious MOB, Meji and Zade - Right Back

The best part of this song is its roll-out. Nigeria's biggest creative community, WeTalkSound features five of its members for a play on words. The beat feels like something Eminem and D12 would have killed in the 2000s, but the raps are just impressive.

NEST JSON - They Don't Know

On March 30, 2020, Nest Json released his EP, Cloud and Keys: The EP. On it are some impressive songs, but at track three is this emo sound that strikes a chord with Json's light-lyric voice type. With it, Json sets himself apart from his peers and declares that he's in his ow path.