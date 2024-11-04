RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

I'm more musically exposed than Shallipopi, I can advise him - White Money

Adeayo Adebiyi

White Money educates his Instagram followers on why he's fit to educate Shallipopi.

A clip from the Instagram live session where White Money shared his views on Shallipopi's artistry has since gone viral.

In the video, White Money real name Hazel Oyeye Onou opined that Shallipopi's success as a hitmaker is not due to his vocal prowess rather he credits it to his swagger with which he dazzles listeners.

"Like Shallipopi, he doesn't have a wonderful voice but once he holds that mic and says "Plutomanians"...It's just the swag. Do you think it's by voice? It's not by voice," White Money said on how Shallipopi's success is primarily driven by his personality.

White Money shared that he just returned from the United States where he visited 8 States to perform his music. He said this is part of what makes him more musically exposed than Shallipopi and puts him in a position to advise the rapper.

"I am in a good position to advise him because I am more exposed musically, entertainment-wise so I can advise him, and he too can advise me. It's vice versa," White Money said before adding that his social media followers are however unfit to advise him on matters regarding music.

White Money is among the several former Big Brother Naija housemates who have attempted to use the popular reality show to launch a musical career. So far, he's yet to garner mainstream success, however, his latest Instagram live session suggests the season 6 BBN winner is not relenting in his desire to become a Grammy-winning star.

