On April 1, Pulse Nigeria reported what Burna Boy said about a potential remix to his latest single, 'Odogwu.'

During a questions and answers session with fans on his Twitter page, Burna Boy replied a fan who asked which rappers he would feature on a remix to his latest single, 'Odogwu.' Burna Boy replied that he would want Zoro, Phyno, Nigga Raw and Illbliss on the remix.

Some days after Burna Boy's loud thoughts, Zoro has recorded a verse to the song and the verse is amazing. He even shot a mini video for it.

You can watch Zoro's verse below;