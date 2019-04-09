A few days ago, Nigerian singer, Lady Donli announced the upcoming release of her new single, ‘Cash’ off her upcoming album, ‘Enjoy Your Life.’ To commemorate this, she delivered a vote of thanks to everybody that have presumably assisted her on her new project. The album is slated for a summer release.

On Friday, April 5, 2019, Lady Donli and The Cavemen released the money-themed anthem, ‘Cash.’ The song chronicles the effects, needs and the toll of money in a way that will draw appeal across demographies. The story was told on an afro-house-esque up-tempo beat, supported by African percussion, piano chords and intermittent guitar chords which shows us another side to the ever-evolving Lady Donli.

On Sunday, April 7, 2019, the dreaded and talented act uploaded the visuals for ‘Cash’ to her YouTube page, (Lady Donli) – it was directed by Kew Oni and Seun ’88 Factor’ Opabisi.

The parts retro and contemporary video showcases a more laid-back, millennial Lady Donli crooning, dancing and vibing to the up-tempo song before a microphone as her band performs behind her.

From the props of the video, one thing is obvious; the video was meant to convey Africanism. While watching, we also see appearances from people such as, Note, Ayo Lawson, Bris, producer, GMK and so forth.

Lady Donli is set to perform at ‘La Isla 2068’ on May 11, 2019 in Mauritius alongside acts like Spoek Mathambo, Batuk and Saodaj.