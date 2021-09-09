After the release of her last album, LUCID, Asa has made the odd interview appearance, created viral social media moments and performed on YouTube's Stay At Home e-concert. While she was doing that The Cavemen rose and released their critically acclaimed debut album, R.O.O.T.S.
Watch The Cavemen and Asa perform a freestyle in new video
On September 7, 2021, both acts performed a freestyle which has since gone viral on Instagram.
You can watch it below;
Asa also recently worked with Tay Iwar, on his EP.
