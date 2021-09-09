RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Music

Watch The Cavemen and Asa perform a freestyle in new video

On September 7, 2021, both acts performed a freestyle which has since gone viral on Instagram.

After the release of her last album, LUCID, Asa has made the odd interview appearance, created viral social media moments and performed on YouTube's Stay At Home e-concert. While she was doing that The Cavemen rose and released their critically acclaimed debut album, R.O.O.T.S.

You can watch it below;

Asa also recently worked with Tay Iwar, on his EP.

