Details/Takeaway: 'There For You' was on Simi's smashing EP, 'Restless II' which documents the festering of a 'friends with benefits' situation.

'There For You' was the stage where the guy was trying to fight for the relationship, but the girl wasn't having it.

Artist: Simi featuring Ms. Banks

Song Title: There For You

Genre: Afro-pop

Album: Restless II

Date of release: December 11 2020

Label: Studio Brat/Platoon

Producer: Sess

Video Director: TBA

You can play the song below;